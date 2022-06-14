27pc Pakistanis favour better ties with US, Russia

ISLAMABAD: Over 27pc of Pakistanis are in favour of better relations with both America and Russia. However, 25pc oppose an alliance with the two countries.

According to a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan and Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research, 33pc of Pakistanis say America is more powerful than Russia, while 15pc consider Russia more powerful. In response to a question if Pakistan should receive aid from Russia, 41pc opposed it while 32 supported the idea.

The opinion of Pakistanis on the Russian-Ukraine war also looks different from people of other countries in the world. Over 34pc Pakistanis hold the United States responsible for failure to stop the war while 32pc blamed Russia for it.

Unlike Pakistanis, a total of 67pc people of 24 countries of the world blame Russia and 55pc China for not ending the war. However, like people of other countries of the world, 22pc Pakistanis believe the war will end in 2022.

More than 19,000 people from 24 countries in the world participated in the survey. In Pakistan, 1 500 to 500 people took part in the survey. The survey in Pakistan was conducted between March 15 and 23, and April 5 and 8, 2022.



