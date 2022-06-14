165 stranded Pakistanis arrive from Syria

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8136 landed at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi late Monday night carrying 165 stranded Pakistanis from Aleppo (Syria), who got stranded in Damascus after Israel's recent bombardment at the airport.
The national flag carrier had operated a special flight on instructions of the Aviation Minister after Pakistan's ambassador to Syria requested the government and the PIA CEO for early evacuation of the stranded Pakistanis.
First, the Pakistani passengers were transported to Aleppo from Damascus by bus, from where the plane brought them back home. According to a PIA spokesman, emotional scenes were witnessed at the airport when the passengers arrived in their homeland safely, who chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan) waving the national flag. They thanked the government and appreciated the national flag carrier for making swift arrangements in the difficult times and making their safe evacuation possible.
Asif Zardari seeks the support of Chauhdry Shujaat in the centre for the passage of the budget
ISLAMABAD: The government Monday faced soft criticism in the National Assembly on budgetary proposals from otherwise...
The trees described as ‘mature, dried and unwanted’ by PBC were auctioned and sold for approximately 10 million...
The FO has asked President Arif Alvi to give a schedule for receiving the US envoy's credentials, but he couldn’t...
33pc of Pakistanis say America is more powerful than Russia, while 15pc consider Russia more powerful, according to...
KARACHI/LAHORE: A senior journalist associated with Aaj News has reportedly been picked up by ‘unidentified’ men...
Comments