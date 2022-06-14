165 stranded Pakistanis arrive from Syria

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8136 landed at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi late Monday night carrying 165 stranded Pakistanis from Aleppo (Syria), who got stranded in Damascus after Israel's recent bombardment at the airport.

The national flag carrier had operated a special flight on instructions of the Aviation Minister after Pakistan's ambassador to Syria requested the government and the PIA CEO for early evacuation of the stranded Pakistanis.

First, the Pakistani passengers were transported to Aleppo from Damascus by bus, from where the plane brought them back home. According to a PIA spokesman, emotional scenes were witnessed at the airport when the passengers arrived in their homeland safely, who chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan) waving the national flag. They thanked the government and appreciated the national flag carrier for making swift arrangements in the difficult times and making their safe evacuation possible.