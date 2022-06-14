Realtors protest BJP leaders’ insulting remarks

PESHAWAR: The Muttahida Property Dealers Association on Monday staged a protest to condemn the sacrilegious remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders about Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and urged the government to sever diplomatic ties with India.

Led by the president of the association Younas Khan, the protesters carrying banners and placards had gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. The protesters maintained that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was an integral part of the faith of the Muslims, so they could not tolerate such insulting remarks. They urged the government to cut off diplomatic relations with India and also asked the people to boycott Indian products. The infuriated protesters also burnt the Indian flag and chanted slogans against the Modi government for promoting hatred against the Muslims.