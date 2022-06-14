PM, NA speaker discuss legislative matters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated performance of the National Assembly (NA) while executing legislative business in a short period of time.

He was talking to NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who called on him here on Monday. He said people had great expectations of Parliament, as it is their representative institution.

Matters related to socioeconomic conditions in the country and enacting legislation for welfare of masses were discussed. The PM said that the country was facing severe socioeconomic challenges and it was Parliament where all issues could be resolved.

He also said that the coalition government was taking all measures to ameliorate the hardships of common man. He approved establishment of a mother and child hospital as well as a Punjab University campus in Gujjar Khan.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf briefed the PM about important legislative initiatives, taken by the Parliament. He also expressed his confidence that the economic policies of the coalition government would steer the country out of the challenges. He briefed the PM about austerity steps taken by the National Assembly.