No deadlock on cabinet formation: minister

Punjab Senior Minister and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that there is no impasse between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP on formation of the Punjab cabinet.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Monday, he said that former president Asif Ali Zardari would now stay in Lahore and monitor the upcoming by-elections. He said that relief had be given in almost every sector in the budget 2022-23 including health and agriculture. Meanwhile, President Press Gallery Ikhlaq Bajwa met the PPP leader and discussed issues regarding Assembly coverage by reporters. Hassan Murtaza assured the media persons of complete help in resolving issues of the media persons.