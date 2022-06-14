Hong Kong school quarantine request hints at Xi handover visit

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong primary school is looking for pupils to spend a week in hotel quarantine ahead of next month’s handover anniversary, fuelling speculation a strict "closed-loop" system will allow Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit.

The first day of July marks 25 years since Hong Kong was handed to China by colonial Britain, as well as the first day in office for the city’s new Beijing-anointed leader John Lee. China’s top leaders have attended the swearing-in of every Hong Kong chief executive since the 1997 handover, but Xi has not left the mainland since the coronavirus pandemic began.

With little over a fortnight to go, officials have yet to say whether Xi or any other state leader will attend the celebrations. But local media has been filled with reports suggesting extraordinary measures will be in place to protect dignitaries from the coronavirus, including sequestering hundreds of participants in quarantine. Those reports have mostly cited unnamed sources, but one such order has been confirmed.