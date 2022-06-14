Turkey braces for more bad weather after floods kill four

ANKARA: Strong rain, winds and flash floods are expected in northern and central Turkey on Monday, after a weekend of flooding that reportedly killed at least four people.

Bad weather warnings were in place in 42 towns and cities in the north and centre, including the capital, Ankara. Schools were closed in Ankara and the central town of Gemerek.

Last year, around 100 people died in violent weather events in Turkey, including flash floods, wildfires and droughts. The disasters pushed climate change up the political agenda, especially among younger voters.

Torrential rains and hailstorms swept through the north and centre at the weekend, causing floods that killed three people near Ankara and another in the central province of Karaman, local media reported.

Rescue services were still searching on Monday for a person missing in the Ankara region. Several towns were damaged by the floods. Eight villages in the northern province of Kastamonu were still cut off on Monday after several roads collapsed.