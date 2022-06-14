UAE bans screening of ‘Lightyear’ for violating media content rules

DUBAI: Disney’s animated movie "Lightyear", which contains a lesbian kiss, has been banned from cinemas in the United Arab Emirates, officials said on Monday without giving details.
The film was banned for its "violation of the country’s media content standards", the UAE’s Media Regulatory Office tweeted, with a picture of the main character Buzz Lightyear covered by a ‘No’ symbol -- a red circle with a diagonal stripe through it.
The violation in question was not specified. According to reports, the same-sex kiss was edited out but then reinstated following complaints from staff at the Disney-owned Pixar animation studio.
"The Media Regulatory Office announced that the animated film Lightyear, which is scheduled for release on June 16, is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards," the office tweeted.
The office did not immediately respond to requests for further comment. The "Lightyear" ban comes just six months after the UAE said it would stop censoring cinematic releases and announced a 21-plus age rating for films it classifies for mature audiences. The UAE is considered one of the more liberal countries in the Gulf region, where films with adult content are routinely cut or edited.
