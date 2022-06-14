Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill over 100

KHARTOUM: Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur between Arab and non-Arab groups have killed more than 100 people, adding to a toll of hundreds in the region over recent months.
The latest fighting broke out last week between the Arab Rizeigat and non-Arab Gimir tribes in the district of Kolbus, about 160-km from El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state. It started as a land dispute between two people, one from the Rizeigat and another from the Gimir, before morphing into broader violence involving other members from both tribes. "The fighting has so far killed 117 people and left 17 villages burnt," including three on Monday, Ibrahim Hashem, a leader in the ethnic African Gimir tribe, told AFP by phone.
HARPSUND, Sweden: Sweden is safer now than before it applied for Nato membership, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on...
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong primary school is looking for pupils to spend a week in hotel quarantine ahead of next...
BEIJING: Beijing started a new round of mass testing in its most populous downtown district on Monday after a rapidly...
ANKARA: Strong rain, winds and flash floods are expected in northern and central Turkey on Monday, after a weekend of...
PARIS: The Gaia space probe on Monday unveiled its latest discoveries in its quest to map the Milky Way in...
DUBAI: Disney’s animated movie "Lightyear", which contains a lesbian kiss, has been banned from cinemas in the...
Comments