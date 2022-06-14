Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill over 100

KHARTOUM: Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur between Arab and non-Arab groups have killed more than 100 people, adding to a toll of hundreds in the region over recent months.

The latest fighting broke out last week between the Arab Rizeigat and non-Arab Gimir tribes in the district of Kolbus, about 160-km from El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state. It started as a land dispute between two people, one from the Rizeigat and another from the Gimir, before morphing into broader violence involving other members from both tribes. "The fighting has so far killed 117 people and left 17 villages burnt," including three on Monday, Ibrahim Hashem, a leader in the ethnic African Gimir tribe, told AFP by phone.