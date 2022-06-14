70 Afghan couples marry in mass wedding

KABUL: Dozens of Afghan women concealed in thick green shawls were married off in an austere mass wedding in Kabul on Monday, in a ceremony attended by hundreds of guests and gun-toting Taliban fighters.

Monday’s ceremony hitching 70 couples was one of the largest recently witnessed in Afghanistan, currently in economic freefall since the return of the Taliban. "Today, no young man wants to bear the burden of an expensive wedding," said groom Ebadullah Niazai, who had waited eight years to be married.

"I have no job. We were short of money and so we decided to marry at a mass wedding ceremony," said 22 year-old groom Esmatullah Bashardost, who hails from the minority Hazara community. However celebrations were dramatically dampened by frigid restrictions the Taliban have imposed on social life.

Before they seized power in August weddings were riotously colourful affairs marked with singing, dancing, and some degree of mingling between men and women in the deeply conservative nation.