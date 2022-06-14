S Arabia eases Covid measures as first Haj pilgrims arrive

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would no longer require masks in most enclosed spaces, further easing pandemic restrictions ahead of next month’s Haj pilgrimage.

The move comes as the kingdom prepares to welcome around 850,000 pilgrims from abroad to participate in the annual Haj. The first batch of foreign pilgrims since before the Covid-19 pandemic began arriving from Indonesia just over a week ago.

Masks will still be required in Makkah’s Grand Mosque, which surrounds the Kaaba, towards which Muslims pray, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, where Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is buried, according to a report published on Monday by the official Saudi Press Agency, citing an interior ministry source.

Beyond those stipulations, "masks are no longer required to be worn in closed places", although owners of establishments can insist they be worn if they wish, the report said. The kingdom also no longer requires people to show proof of vaccination on an application when seeking entry to enclosed spaces. Both mask-wearing and use of the application have been sparsely enforced in recent months.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hugely disrupted Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually. Hosting the pilgrimages is a matter of prestige and a powerful source of legitimacy for Saudi rulers.