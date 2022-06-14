Citizen deprived of Rs3.5m

A citizen was deprived of 3.5 million rupees at gunpoint in North Nazimabad on Monday. Police said Aurangzaib had left his house to deposit Rs3.5 million in the bank. Two armed robbers looted him at gunpoint when he was getting out of his car outside the bank.

Police said they were looking for the CCTV footage to identify the suspects. A case has been registered while the investigation is under way.