Citizen deprived of Rs3.5m

A citizen was deprived of 3.5 million rupees at gunpoint in North Nazimabad on Monday. Police said Aurangzaib had left his house to deposit Rs3.5 million in the bank. Two armed robbers looted him at gunpoint when he was getting out of his car outside the bank.
Police said they were looking for the CCTV footage to identify the suspects. A case has been registered while the investigation is under way.
A court sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment of two years in a cheque dishonour case. According to the complainant...
Dua Zahra — who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from...
Police claimed on Monday to have solved the case of a recent murder of an official of the Karachi Metropolitan...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met a director of Turkish company Albayrak Group, Cemil...
In an unusual incident, workers of a warehouse in Karachi robbed their colleagues by giving them spiked milk soda....
Karachi Water & Sewerage Board Managing Director Farida Salam has ordered that all the records of the land of the...
Comments