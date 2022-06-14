Bounced cheque lands man in jail

A court sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment of two years in a cheque dishonour case. According to the complainant of the case lodged at the Ferozabad police station, his acquaintance, Muhammad Sharif Gujjar, had borrowed a sum of over Rs1 million from him. On being asked to return the loan, the accused gave him eighteen cheques for Rs50,000 each last year in April. However, he said when he went to encash them at the relevant bank, they all bounced due to insufficient balance.

Judicial Magistrate-XXVIII (East) Nokar Abbas alias Waseem Abbas announced that the prosecution has fully proved its case against the accused beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. Observing that the man committed the offence defined under the Section 489-F of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the court handed him two-year imprisonment along with a Rs45,000 fine.

In case of failure to pay the fine, the magistrate said the convict would get additional imprisonment of three months. Subsequently, the convict, who was out on bail, was taken into custody and sent to the Central Jail Karachi to serve his sentence.

Cheater gets jail term

The same court handed down two-year imprisonment to a man for cheating a citizen. A first information report was lodged against Faheemuddin at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the PPC.

Muhammad Awais, the complainant of the case, said he had contributed a sum of Rs15,000 a month to a committee, known as beesi in Urdu, run by the accused, who had promised to pay him Rs180,000 in June 2020. Instead, he added the accused gave him half the amount and when he approached the police with a complaint against him, he assured in writing that he would pay the rest by April 2021. Not only did the accused go back on his commitment but extended him threats, he alleged.

The magistrate found the accused guilty of cheating and dishonesty as defined under Section 420 of the PPC and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of two years. The convict was also instructed to pay a Rs45,000 fine or else he would undergo additional imprisonment of three months. The court cancelled his bail and sent him to the Central Jail Karachi to serve the sentence.