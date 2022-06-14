‘Tussle over posting became reason for KMC head clerk’s murder on May 30’

Police claimed on Monday to have solved the case of a recent murder of an official of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), stating that a tussle between him and another KMC official over posting led to his killing in broad daylight a couple of weeks ago.

A 40-year-old KMC head clerk, Muhammad Ali, son of Waqar Ali, was killed on May 30 on the premises of the anti-encroachment cell of the municipality located in the Jubilee area of Garden.

The murder case was registered at Nabi Buksh police station. Police claimed to have apprehended the mastermind of the killing. The suspect was arrested by the District City police. He was identified as Ibrahim, alias Topi.

SSP Shabbir Ahmed said the suspect was a sub-inspector in the KMC, and he had a dispute with the deceased man over taking charge of a post. The suspect hired a paid killer, Shakir, alias Dehla, for the target killing of Muhammad Ali, the SSP said, adding that the police had also arrested Shakir while raids were under way for the arrest of remaining suspects involved in the planning and murder of the KMC head clerk.