Warehouse workers spike milk soda to rob colleagues

In an unusual incident, workers of a warehouse in Karachi robbed their colleagues by giving them spiked milk soda. Twenty-three labourers were found unconscious at the warehouse located near the Merewether Tower on Monday.

Police said that a truck driver had brought the ingredients for the beverage, adding that six of the workers prepared it and then handed it out to the labourers. Officials said that after drinking the spiked milk soda, all of them fell unconscious. They added that after they all fainted, they were deprived of their mobile phones and money.

After receiving information of the incident, police and rescue workers arrived on the scene to take the victims to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Police also arrested two of the suspects who had spiked the beverage, while four others are yet to be caught.

The victims included Shan, 26, Ali, 25, Ali Murad, 20, Saim, 29, Jafar, 30, Irfan, 18, Qasim, 28, Ghulam Qadir, 25, Shaukat, 25, Arshad, 25, Abdul Hameed, 22, Kashif, 25, and Siraj, 29. The labourers said they had consumed spiked milk soda, which caused them to faint, following which they were robbed.