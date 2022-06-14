Complete record of KWSB land sought within 24 hours

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Farida Salam has ordered that all the records of the land of the water utility be submitted within 24 hours.

Farida directed the KWSB’s land & estate senior director to submit all the records of the water board’s installations, land, pumping stations, high service reservoirs, filter plants, colonies and waterlines.

The KWSB chief said that after compiling all the records of the water board’s land and installations, an operation will be launched to reclaim every installation and piece of land that has been encroached upon.

A meeting on the matter was held at the KWSB’s Karsaz office on Monday on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s orders. The water board’s MD sought complete land records of all their installations, pumping stations, high service reservoirs, filter plants, colonies and lines on an immediate basis.

She said that the water board is gathering all its records on the instructions of the CM, the chief secretary and the local government minister. Besides Farida, the meeting was attended by Technical Services Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Ayuob Sheikh, Human Resources Deputy Managing Director Waqar Hashmi, Land & Estate Senior Director Nisar Magsi, Chief Security Officer Col (retd) Zia Zaidi, chief engineers, superintendent engineers, executive engineers and other senior officials, including Zia Zaidi.

The MD said that complete land records of filter plants, colonies and lines should be provided to the land & estate senior director so that they could be compiled and provided to the CS and the Board of Revenue senior member, following which a grand operation will be launched against the seizure of the KWSB’s land.