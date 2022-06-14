Murad announces tax relief for IT industry ahead of budget speech

A day before he would present the provincial budget in the Sindh Assembly, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday announced that there would be relief for the IT industry in the budget as the government intended to reduce the sales tax on IT, software business and call centers from 13 to 3 per cent without input tax credit.

He, however, stated that as large establishments preferred standard rate with input tax credit, they shall have the option of paying 13 per cent tax with input tax credit facilities.

He made this announcement while speaking at a seminar organised by the Sindh IT department and Pakistan Software Export Board on ‘ease of doing business for the IT industry’ at a local hotel.

The seminar was also attended by Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminual Haq, CM’s Special Assistant on IT Tanzila Umi Habiba and others.

The CM said that extensive growth in IT exports had put pressure on the supply of quality human resources. “If we don’t immediately invest in our HR, we will lose the trajectory of growth,” he said, adding that his government was fully aware of this supply and demand gap and had planned to initiate multiple skill building programmes during the upcoming financial year.

He said such programmes would include high-end boot camps for the youth, skill building for teachers and trainers, digital literacy programmes for primary and secondary students, skill programmes for girls and freelancing programmes for differently-abled persons.

Shah said that digital transformation of Sindh could only become a reality if we employed effective public-private partnership. “In order to re-engineer the existing government processes and introduce innovative citizen services, it is imperative to engage our youth and involve their innovative ideas and solutions into government systems,” he stated.

Talking about e-governance, the CM said that automation of government operations was a fundamental building block for efficient and effective governance. He added that his government was committed to improving governance through use of technology.