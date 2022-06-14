10 motorbikes, one car snatched

Rawalpindi:Several people in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad deprived of their cars, motorbikes, mobile phones and other valuables.

Besides this, a surge in kidnapping incidents was also witnessed as seven abduction cases were reported from Rawalpindi and two murder cases and one incident of attempt to murder were also registered in the twin cities.

During the last 24 hours, the street criminals took away 10 motorbikes – 8 from Rawalpindi and 2 from Islamabad, one car was snatched from Rawalpindi and one incident of armed robbery was reported in the federal capital. The criminals also took away 22 mobile phone sets from Rawalpindi. The crime data showed that the street criminals including armed robbers, muggers, burglars, and thieves swept away laptop, gold ornaments, precious household items, documents, cash and cattle.