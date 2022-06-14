Farmers asked to focus on fruit plants

LAHORE:Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the farmers to pay special attention towards fruit giving plants during severe hot weather to obtain good quality fruit.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday, "Extreme hot weather and dryness leads to poor growth of the fruit and damaging the quality as well." He said that citrus fruits, including lemon, orange and grapefruit were more prone to hot weather.

He said, "Temperature of land could be kept moderate through mulching as this helps in saving land moisture. "Big plants should be watered with an interval of 10 to 12 days while small plant with a gap of 5 to 6 days, he added. He further said that newly planted saplings should be covered with sheets to protect them from hot weather.