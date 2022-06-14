UOE scholars win online contest

LAHORE:The MPhil scholars of the University of Education (UOE) have won the first Online Courses Competition-Courseware under the International Institute of Online Education (IIOE) programme.

This programme was launched in Pakistan in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). More than 200 teachers from 45 countries of Asia Pacific participated.

According to the results, MPhil scholars Sadia Nawaz and Quratulain Sarwat won “first” and “special” positions respectively. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha awarded them certificates.