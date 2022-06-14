26.25 maunds tainted milk discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams Monday placed screening pickets at entrance and exit points of Sheikhupura to control milk adulteration. The PFA teams inspected 41 milk vans and discarded 26.25 maunds adulterated milk on the spot. Talking to reporters, the PFA DG said the adulterated milk was to be supplied to different milk shops and hotels in city. He said the purpose of the inspection was ensuring the provision of healthy and pure milk for the people of the city. He urged people to support PFA to eliminate the adulteration mafia.

Jadoon said the PFA body would take strict action against milk shop owners who would sale and purchase adulterated milk.