26.25 maunds tainted milk discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams Monday placed screening pickets at entrance and exit points of Sheikhupura to control milk adulteration. The PFA teams inspected 41 milk vans and discarded 26.25 maunds adulterated milk on the spot. Talking to reporters, the PFA DG said the adulterated milk was to be supplied to different milk shops and hotels in city. He said the purpose of the inspection was ensuring the provision of healthy and pure milk for the people of the city. He urged people to support PFA to eliminate the adulteration mafia.
Jadoon said the PFA body would take strict action against milk shop owners who would sale and purchase adulterated milk.
LAHORE:The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration...
LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company in last 10 days lifted more than 63,000 tons of waste from the city....
Islamabad:A report submitted to the Climate Change Ministry has showed that a total of 315 trees were burnt down by...
Rawalpindi:Several people in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad deprived of their cars, motorbikes, mobile...
LAHORE:Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the farmers to pay special attention towards fruit giving plants...
Islamabad:Researchers at the National University of Sciences and Technology have successfully completed full...
Comments