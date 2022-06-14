River water inflows yet to pick up momentum

LAHORE:River water inflows have yet to pick up momentum even in the middle of summer season, causing shortage of up to 48 percent against the allocated shares of major provinces.

Consequently, farming sector has been on the receiving end, particularly in Punjab and Sindh provinces. The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Monday is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 89,400 cusecs and Outflows 88,600 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshehra: Inflows 21,300 cusecs and Outflows 21,300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 21,300 cusecs and Outflows 23,700 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 26800 cusecs and Outflows 17200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 84,600 cusecs and Outflows 81,600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 107,400 cusecs and Outflows 103,100 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 81,800 cusecs and Outflows 74,400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 3,000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 55,600 cusecs and Outflows 46,300 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 48,900 cusecs and Outflows 18,200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 9,900 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1,398.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 0.000 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,070.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 0.079 MAF.