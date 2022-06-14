Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country while moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating central and eastern parts of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Jhelum and DI Khan where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 43.2°C and minimum was 28.3°C.