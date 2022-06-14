Industrialists asked to build wastewater treatment plants

LAHORE:Environment Protection Agency (EPA) held a meeting with Pakistan Distilleries Association (PDA) to ensure implementation of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) here on Monday.

Ambreen Sajid, DG EPA Punjab, Nasim-ur-Rehman, Secretary Environment Commission, Farzana Altaf, DG Pak EPA Islamabad, Anwar Khan DG EPA KPK, Dr Ashiq Langah, Director EPA Sindh, and Abdul Waheed Chairman Distillery Association and other senior representatives of PDA attended the meeting.

The meeting constituted a committee with an objective to make the already notified standards more realistic and to convince the industrialists for construction of wastewater treatment plants in their industries to ensure compliance of National and Provincial Environmental Quality Standards. Ambreen Sajid apprised the participants that Environment Protection Department, Punjab has already taken up the matter of installation of wastewater treatment plants in sugar industries and distilleries at association level in 2018.

She emphasised the need of recycling and reuse of the treated wastewater in the industries to address the issue of shortage of water. She suggested that a technical committee may be constituted comprising all stakeholders for sustainable solution of the problem.

Abdul Waheed Chairman of the Association said that we are ready to adopt every viable solution. He suggested model of Brazil. Nasim-ur-Rehman Secretary Environment Commission Pakistan briefed the participants about the background of the constitution of the Environment Commission Pakistan. Dr Pervez Hassan was appointed the Chair of the Commission.

The Commission was empowered in order to seek assistance of any Provincial Government Department by approaching the Department concerned and the departments concerned were directed to render full assistance to Commission.

Supreme Court directed the federal government, all provincial governments to render full support and assistance to the commission. The commission shall have the power to issue directions for implementation of its recommendations.

All orders passed by the commission would be implemented subject to ratification by a bench of this court. Federal Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad and all Provincial Secretaries of Environment Protection Departments are the members of the commission.

TORs of the NEQS Committee were comparison of existing Environmental Quality Standards of all EPAs with standards of other countries of the region. Assessment of hurdles of industries to ensure compliance of already notified standards.

He told that the committee started its work on first phase on NEQS of distilleries. Two meetings of this NEQS Committee were held at Islamabad. Ms Farzana Altaf, Director General, Pak EPA hosted both sessions.

A draft was prepared and presented before the Environment Commission Pakistan in its meeting held at Muzaffarabad. The commission directed the NEQS Committee for further consultation with industrial association concerned.