Man kills brother, sister-in-law over property

LAHORE:A man killed his brother and his wife over property dispute in the Shahdara police limits on Monday.

The victims were identified as Fazal Elahi and his wife Fauzia. The accused person has been identified as Tanveer, a resident of Aziz Park, Saggian. He fled the scene after killing the victims. Police reached the scene, removed the bodies to morgue and said the family had a property dispute for the last many years.

CCPO took notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of accused person.

MAN FOUND DEAD: An unidentified person was found dead in the fields under mysterious circumstances in the Kahna police limits on Monday.

A farmer informed police about the body of the victim. Police reached the scene and shifted the body to morgue. Edhi official said the victim was a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.

BODY FOUND: The body of a 12-year-old boy with severe torture marks was recovered from canal in the Muslim Town police limits on Monday.

The people taking bath near Gulzar Underpass informed police after witnessing the body floating in the canal. Police reached the scene and removed the body to morgue. Police said the victim’s body was few days old.

FEMALE THIEVES ARRESTED: Raiwind City police claimed to have arrested three female thieves who used to steal valuables from farmhouses and homes. The accused women have been identified as Naziran Bibi, Bashiran and Parveen.

Police recovered booty worth Rs250,000 from their custody and handed them over to investigation wing.