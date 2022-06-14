‘315 trees were burnt down in Blue Area’

Islamabad:A report submitted to the Climate Change Ministry has showed that a total of 315 trees were burnt down by protesters in Blue Area during a long-march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the details, the ministry asked the civic agency to provide details about the loss of trees during unfortunate incident that had happened in Blue Area, the main hub of the capital city.

An official informed that they have received the report about the loss of trees and now the ministry and the civic agency would join hands to restore the beauty of the green belt in Blue Area that was completely destroyed by the protesters.

He also stated that the PTI now also sent a letter to the civic agency in which it has offered its support to restore the greenbelt, adding “This incident was first of its kind in the green capital due to which it caught eye of the people who strongly condemned it and demanded restoration of the greenbelt.”

The Jamaat-e-Islami was the first political party that not only strongly condemned the burning of trees but also its local chapter planted trees at Jinnah Avenue in lieu of those set ablaze by the supporters of PTI.

The political activists were of the view that mainstream political parties like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl held long marches in the past but the participants never caused any kind of damage to public property as well as natural environment of the city. Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has said trees are the lungs of the city and burning any tree is a crime against the city and its residents as well.