26 COVID-19 more cases from ICT reported

Islamabad: As many as 26 individuals have been diagnosed with coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours that is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the federal capital in the last three months.

It is alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 2.10 per cent in ICT in the last 24 hours that is also the highest after February this year. According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 26 individuals were tested positive against 1,236 tests conducted in the federal capital in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 2.10 per cent.

Number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT has been on a continuous rise as in the last one week, a total of 109 patients have been reported from the federal capital. Many experts are of the view that the situation is becoming alarming in the federal capital and the number of patients may go up further in the coming days particularly because majority of people have not been following any SOPs to check spread of COVID-19.

The situation in Rawalpindi district, however, is still well under control as in the last seven days, only 12 individuals have been confirmed positive for coronavirus illness from the district. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the virus claimed no life from the region in the last one-and-a-half months though 2,357 patients belonging to the twin cities had already lost their lives due to the illness while 28 new patients were tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking tally to 178,728.