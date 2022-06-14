10 motorbikes, car snatched

Rawalpindi:Several people in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad deprived of their cars, motorbikes, mobile phones and other valuables.

Besides this, a surge in kidnapping incidents was also witnessed as seven abduction cases were reported from Rawalpindi and two murder cases and one incident of attempt to murder were also registered in the twin cities.

During the last 24 hours, the street criminals took away 10 motorbikes – 8 from Rawalpindi and 2 from Islamabad, one car was snatched from Rawalpindi and one incident of armed robbery was reported in the federal capital. The criminals also took away 22 mobile phone sets from Rawalpindi.

The crime data showed that the street criminals including armed robbers, muggers, burglars, and thieves swept away laptop, gold ornaments, precious household items, documents, cash, cattle, and other valuables to the tune of millions of rupees by looting, muggings, and breaking houses in different localities of the twin cities.

A complainant Ahsanullah Khan submitted an application with Naseer Abad police station saying that his 19-year old daughter has been missing from home since June 11. He added that he feared that an accused person Bahadar who works on their lands has abducted his daughter. Another complainant Muhammad Abid informed Taxila police station that his younger brother went to market but did not return.