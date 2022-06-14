Sherry resents anti-Muslim policies of Modi govt

Islamabad:Federal Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has strongly condemned the state orders of India's Uttar Pradesh chief minister to demolish houses of Muslim protesters and said the Indian government had continued to show intense hatred towards the Muslim population.

"The BJP leaders have made their sentiments for Muslims very clear. The hateful comments toward the Prophet Mohammad (SAW) have shocked the entire Muslim world. It is an insult of the greatest order and has saddened the whole nation, which includes peace-loving non-Muslims. The Muslims in India have demanded the arrest of the BJP leaders who uttered such words against the Prophet, however even though India touts itself as a truly democratic state, the Muslim protestors are now facing home demolition notices," she said in a statement.

The minister resented that many houses in India’s Uttar Pradesh state had been demolished under the CM’s order over riots triggered by derogatory remarks made by the BJP leaders. "This doesn’t end here, hundreds of Muslims were arrested, and two killed during the protests, the Modi regime has shown to the world that it continues to violate the human rights laws with no remorse,” she said.

She complained that the apathy of state machinery towards the mistreatment of Muslims had been continuing for years.

"Our Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reached out to the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to discuss the rising islamophobia in India as it needs to be addressed as a collective. The sacrilegious remarks and the ill-treatment of Muslims that has been largely ignored by the Modi government cannot go on any longer. These are our Muslim brothers and sisters who continue to feel otherised in their own country and it is simply unacceptable,” she said.

The minister said the OIC, UN, and all human rights organisations must shift their attention toward Modi’s fascist government, which had turned India into an Islamophobic country where Muslims were not even allowed to breathe freely. "India needs to be stopped and the world must come together to do so,” she said.