Liverpool agree deal for Benfica Nunez

LISBON: Liverpool have reached a deal with Benfica to buy the Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for an initial 75 million euros (Â£64 million), the Portuguese club said on Monday.
The transfer could eventually rise to 100 million euros, Benfica said in a statement, eclipsing Liverpool’s club-record Â£75 million paid to Southampton for Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk in 2018.
Nunez scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances last season in Portugal. The 22-year-old, who was left out of Uruguay’s squad for Saturday’s 5-0 friendly victory over Panama, was expected to begin a medical on Monday which could take two days to complete. Nunez is set to sign a reported six-year contract with Premier League and Champions League runners-up Liverpool, who have been in talks with Benfica for several weeks.
