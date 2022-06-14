Sports authorities shift attention to Islamic Games matters

KARACHI: With the 105-member Pakistan’s contingent for the Commonwealth Games almost finalised, the country’s sports authorities have now shifted their focus towards finalising the contingent for the Islamic Games which are pencilled in for August 9-18 in Konya, Turkey.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) wants Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to inform it how many people the govrenment is going to sponsor for the Islamic Games. “We have written to the PSB for the third time to make it clear how many players, officials and disciplines the state can sponsor for the Islamic Games so that we could share the details with the federations,” a highly credible source in the POA told ‘The News’ on Monday.

“There are some athletes who will feature in both the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games but the Board should inform us about the sports disciplines which are only part of the Islamic Games like karate,” the source said.

“The federations are desperately waiting for the answers and we can only convene the federations’ meeting once we receive any solid input from the PSB,” the source said. In the Islamic Games, Pakistan will feature in 16 disciplines, including three para sports: athletics, archery, fencing, gymnastics, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, para athletics, para archery and para table tennis.

Handball was also in the initial list for the Islamic Games but Pakistan could not qualify. A well-placed source in the PSB told ‘The News’ that the Board on Monday wrote to the POA that the Islamic Games’ contingent details will be put before the PSB Board meeting.

“The PSB Board meeting was scheduled to be held today (June 13) but was postponed and we are now going to hold it in the next three to four days and we will put before it details of Pakistan’s contingents for the Islamic Games and the Commonwealth Games,” the PSB source said.

“You know we want to back potential medals winners and a smart contingent needs to be fielded in the Islamic Games,” the PSB source said. The PSB source added that the Board also requested the POA on Monday to share with it the Islamic Games contingent list.

On this, the POA source said if the national Olympic committee (NOC) does not know how many players, officials and disciplines the government can sponsor for the Islamic Games how it can finalise a list and share it with the PSB.

It was also learnt that June 20 is the last date for transferring board and lodging charges with the organisers of the Islamic Games. “It is very important to settle all the matters in time. If things are delayed, there will be issues,” the POA source said.

The source also said that the NOC is yet to know whether the board and lodging charges will be deposited with the Islamic Games organisers through NOC or it will be a government-to-government activity. However, the normal practice is that such charges are transferred through the NOC, the POA source said. It has also been learnt that POA has shared a 105-member Pakistan’s contingent list for the Commonwealth Games with the PSB. According to sources, the Board has decided to sponsor around 99 members of the contingent. The Board has decided to sponsor only three of the six hockey officials. It has refused to sponsor the manager of the national boxing squad and a two-member gymnastic team.

The POA source said that these people will have to be sponsored by the relevant federations. In the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, Pakistan will be featuring in 14 disciplines, including two para-sports disciplines.

The board and lodging is free during the Commonwealth Games. The participating nations will only bear air-fare expenses of their contingents featuring in the quadrennial extravaganza. It has also been learnt that the POA has already taken on board both National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) and federations for conducting dope tests of Pakistan’s athletes featuring in the two events. The federations will feed NADO about the whereabouts of their athletes which will help in conducting dope tests.

The POA also conducted a two-day doping seminar in Lahore for the Birmingham-bound national contingent. Training camps are in progress in various parts of the country to prepare for the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games.