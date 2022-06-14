President Alvi lauds young mountaineers

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need to highlight the achievements of young Pakistani mountaineers through the media to project their potential and build a soft image of the country.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistani mountaineers, Shehroze Kashif, Sirbaz Khan, and Abdul Joshi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Monday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ahmed Hanif, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), and secretary ACP.

Alvi deeply appreciated the climbers and mountaineers of Pakistan for their meritorious achievements in the most challenging and adventurous game of mountaineering which is cherished around the world.

He advised the Ministry for IPC and Pakistan Sports Board to patronize and support the young climbers in building their careers and for the generation of a regular income stream for them. The president further asked the IPC to depute a well-versed, experienced and connected brand manager to help the climbers in the management of their program schedules, seeking sponsorships from national and international sports companies to help build their image and provide them with regular income commensurate with their achievements and skill levels.