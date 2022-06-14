Tuba first Pak woman to win Player of the Month Award

DUBAI: Pakistan’s leg spinner Tuba Hassan created history when she became the first Pakistan female player to win ICC’s Women’s Player of the Month Award -- for May 2022.

Tuba only made her international debut in the T20I series against Sri Lanka last month and won the prestigious Player of the Month award in her first nomination. In her maiden international game, Hassan recorded brilliant figures of 3/8, which fetched her the Player of the Match award on debut.

She struck with her second international ball to dismiss Anushka Sanjeewani and also scalped Harshitha Madavi and Kavisha Dilhari. In the next two games, she picked up a wicket each. She finished the series with five wickets at an average of 8.8 and an economy rate of just 3.66. She was also named the Player of the Series.

Tuba saw off competition from her captain Bismah Maroof and 17-year-old Trinity Smith from Jersey to win the award.

Former Pakistan international and member of the voting panel Sana Mir lauded Hassan for her dream debut, saying, “Tuba has shown a lot of confidence and skill to make an impact for Pakistan in her debut series.