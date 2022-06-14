Proactive approach helped Greenshirts win series: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Following the clean sweep against West Indies in three-match ODI series, all-format captain Babar Azam was excited to see a changed attitude in the team ranks that is all the more proactive and positive.

Winning three matches at a trot, Pakistan now have 90 points from 15 outings, winning nine and losing six matches in the process. “We have promised you to play positive and different cricket in the ODIs. We lived up to our promise. We recorded back-to-back series wins playing a different brand of cricket with totally different approach,” Babar said in a post-series comment.

The team’s captain said that winning the both -- ODI series against Australia and then against West Indies -- were never easier. “In the past we were blamed for not being able to chase big totals. We successfully chased down around 350 target against Australia. We even defended low totals against good teams. This is how we changed our cricket,” Babar said.

The all-format captain cautioned that ups and downs are part of the game. “Sometime you fail to get the required impetus as the game of cricket is unpredictable. Sometimes your plans fail or the opponents dominate as they get some lucky escapes.”

Babar added that he wanted his charges to give their hundred percent and leave the rest to fate. “What I want from the boys is to put in their hundred percent and leave the rest to fate. If you try your heart out, the majority of the time you walk away with a win.”

Reacting on the 3-0 series win against West Indies, he said Imamul Haq and his innings was enough to chase down over 300 in the first ODI.

“When it came to the second ODI, Mohammad Nawaz was exceptional with his bowling. He completely turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour. Shadab Khan in the third ODI was outstanding with both bat and ball which helped Pakistan in achieving a comfortable win at the end. I always backed the players and they responded brilliantly.”

The skipper spoke highly of his squad’s unity. “Whether we are on or off the field, we always stay united and try to make collective decisions.” Babar also praised the backup players including Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique and Shahnawaz Dhani for their contributions. “Whenever given a chance they proved their utility for the team. It is good to have quality bench strength. This helps in a hectic and busy cricket schedule.”

Commenting on the team’s weaknesses, he said that losing wickets in a heap had been the real concern. “Sometimes we lose wickets in a cluster which never helps in raising a big total. We need to make adjustments here. In fielding we also need some adjustments but this is very much part of the game which teaches us to be more proactive and consistent.”

Babar had all praise for the Multan’s crowd for being so supportive. “Multan crowd has proved that they are cricket lovers. In hot weather, they kept on thronging the stadium, supporting the top brand of cricket that was on display during the series.”