The deal that wasn’t

Ultimately, it turned out to be yet another yarn by the PTI – which has to its record some fantastic tales it has spun over the years, from the 35 punctures to the ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative. Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila Ganich has in a TV interview categorically confirmed that no memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with Pakistan on the trade of oil and wheat at cheaper prices. He clarified that Pakistan and Russia signed a trade deal worth $790 million in 2020 out of which $212 million would be spent on Russian wheat. This is glaringly contrary to former prime minister Imran Khan’s claims that Russia had offered the PTI-led government to buy its oil at cheaper prices.

First, the PTI’s repeated claims about a so-called ‘foreign conspiracy’ proved to be a hoax when the National Security Committee found no evidence of any such collusion between a foreign power and the opposition parties that tabled the no-confidence motion and dislodged the PTI government. Then a new tale was tailored to fit the PTI narrative of victimhood. This story revolved around the claim that the previous government was buying oil from Russia and had written a letter pertaining to the deal with Russia. Now the Russian ambassador has said that negotiations were never concluded with the previous government. He confirmed that talks are underway with the incumbent government, but the rate of discount is still under discussion. It is worth recalling that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had also been claiming that his government was going to buy cheap oil from Russia. Similar claims were made by Hammad Azhar as well.

At a time of acute financial crisis for the country, ideally all political parties should come together to help the country get out of this morass. International donors prefer political stability in the borrowing country and any destabilizing tactics by the PTI may land Pakistan into an even harder situation. It is a time for mutual understanding and support for the sake of the economic survival of the country. At this crucial juncture, both the treasury and what should be the opposition must shun their differences at least for a while and let the turmoil subside. All political parties will have ample time in future for their political point-scoring; but for now, let the country sail through the crisis – preferably without indulging in stories that have no basis in the truth.