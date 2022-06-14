The government has announced an increase in salaries and pensions of public-sector employees by 15 and five per cent respectively in the 2022-23 budget. This proposal is unfair to pensioners and military veterans.
Any increment in pay and pensions for both serving and retired persons used to be equal as both categories are equally affected by inflation and a higher cost of living.
Sher Khan
Rawalpindi
