 
close
Tuesday June 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Where does my tax go?

June 14, 2022

The government and the FBR need to take a strong stand. Those food outlets that do not give a proper FBR receipt with QR code and invoice number should not be allowed to charge sales tax from customers. Several food outlets charge sales tax which goes straight into their pockets instead of into the FBR’s account. Such practices need to be stopped.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Comments