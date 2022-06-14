Danger ahead

The national highway that links Zhob to Quetta and Loralai has become an accident hotspot. Factors like speeding, broken roads, use of mobile phones, old vehicles, reckless driving, lack of concentration while driving, and inexperienced drivers are responsible for a high rate of road accidents. The district administration’ inaction is also appalling. Government officials do not visit the main highways to ascertain the compliance of traffic rules and fitness of vehicles plying on these roads. There is no check on the speed limit nor do the drivers and owners ever inspect the defective parts of vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers.
The Balochistan government must take notice of the growing number of accidents on the main highways leading from Quetta to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) via Zhob and DG Khan via Loralai and Rakhni (Barkhan) in order to protect the lives of citizens. The deployment of highways police troops at several points to check fitness of vehicles, driving licences of drivers and other road safety measures may help reduce the chances of accidents in the future.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Loralai
