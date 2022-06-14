Economic compulsion forces many poor parents to send their children to work at traffic signals to supplement the family’s meagre income. When the traffic signal turns red, one finds poor children knocking on car windows to sell children’s books and other items. These children are like caged birds. But who will rescue them?

If these children can sell items in less than 30 seconds (when the signal turns red), they are intelligent enough to receive high-quality education and be integrated into the societal mainstream. Without education, they will wilt before blooming. When will the signal turn green in their lives?

T S Karthik

Chennai, India