Economic compulsion forces many poor parents to send their children to work at traffic signals to supplement the family’s meagre income. When the traffic signal turns red, one finds poor children knocking on car windows to sell children’s books and other items. These children are like caged birds. But who will rescue them?
If these children can sell items in less than 30 seconds (when the signal turns red), they are intelligent enough to receive high-quality education and be integrated into the societal mainstream. Without education, they will wilt before blooming. When will the signal turn green in their lives?
T S Karthik
Chennai, India
The government has announced an increase in salaries and pensions of public-sector employees by 15 and five per cent...
The government and the FBR need to take a strong stand. Those food outlets that do not give a proper FBR receipt with...
The national highway that links Zhob to Quetta and Loralai has become an accident hotspot. Factors like speeding,...
University-going students go through undiagnosed mental problems. They are constantly under stress and the pressure of...
Our country lacks the concept of unity. Its political parties are not aware of the fact that Pakistan and its people...
Imran Khan has been highly agitated since his removal from power by a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly....
Comments