Stress-free studies

University-going students go through undiagnosed mental problems. They are constantly under stress and the pressure of scoring good marks. This societal pressure leaves them with no social life, allowing their anxiety and depression to keep growing.
Universities around the country should establish health centres in their campuses to help students seek professional help. Experienced psychologists should be hired to listen to the problems being faced by students and advise them on how to manage their studies without stress.
Adil Hussain
Sukkur
