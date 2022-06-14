Better decisions

 
Tuesday June 14, 2022
June 14, 2022

Our country lacks the concept of unity. Its political parties are not aware of the fact that Pakistan and its people want a stable democracy where everyone is respected and a balanced and unsustainable budget is created that can save the country from sinking down into a deep financial abyss.

Our country has been bearing the brunt of the politics of seasoned politicians for a long time. Our leaders should thoroughly analyze the current crisis of the country and try to solve it, instead of making it a matter of their egos and leading the country to dangerous crises.

Maryam Majeed

Lahore

