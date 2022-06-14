Better decisions

Our country lacks the concept of unity. Its political parties are not aware of the fact that Pakistan and its people want a stable democracy where everyone is respected and a balanced and unsustainable budget is created that can save the country from sinking down into a deep financial abyss.
Our country has been bearing the brunt of the politics of seasoned politicians for a long time. Our leaders should thoroughly analyze the current crisis of the country and try to solve it, instead of making it a matter of their egos and leading the country to dangerous crises.
Maryam Majeed
Lahore
The government has announced an increase in salaries and pensions of public-sector employees by 15 and five per cent...
The government and the FBR need to take a strong stand. Those food outlets that do not give a proper FBR receipt with...
The national highway that links Zhob to Quetta and Loralai has become an accident hotspot. Factors like speeding,...
Economic compulsion forces many poor parents to send their children to work at traffic signals to supplement the...
University-going students go through undiagnosed mental problems. They are constantly under stress and the pressure of...
Imran Khan has been highly agitated since his removal from power by a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly....
Comments