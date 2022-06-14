Better decisions

Our country lacks the concept of unity. Its political parties are not aware of the fact that Pakistan and its people want a stable democracy where everyone is respected and a balanced and unsustainable budget is created that can save the country from sinking down into a deep financial abyss.

Our country has been bearing the brunt of the politics of seasoned politicians for a long time. Our leaders should thoroughly analyze the current crisis of the country and try to solve it, instead of making it a matter of their egos and leading the country to dangerous crises.

Maryam Majeed

Lahore