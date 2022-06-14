Sanofi, Akhuwat sign MoU

KARACHI: Sanofi Pakistan has signed an agreement with Akhuwat Foundation to educate children and teachers of Akhuwat owned/adopted schools across Punjab on understanding and management of Type 1 diabetes and prevention of type 2 diabetes risk factors under KiDS (Kids and Diabetes in Schools) program, The News learnt on Monday.

KiDS is a global collaborative project of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and multiple partners, supported by Sanofi. The project aims to foster a safe and supportive school environment for children with diabetes to manage their condition and prevent discrimination while raising awareness about diabetes and the benefits of healthy eating habits and physical activity among school-age children.

Type 1 diabetes primarily develops in children. Albeit small in numbers, children with Type 1 diabetes often face discrimination in school and social life due to lack of understanding of their condition.