HMB joins hands with NOWPDP

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO Bank has collaborated with NOWPDP (Network of Organizations Working for Persons with Disabilities in Pakistan) for inclusion of differently-abled individuals at workforce, The News learnt on Monday.

As per the agreement, the bank will also engage NOWPDP’s consultancy services for initiatives such sensitisation and sign language trainings and other activities for a more inclusive workplace.

The signing ceremony was commenced by president and CEO of HABIBMETRO Mohsin Ali Nathani and president NOWPDP Amin Hashwani who shared their thoughts about the initiative. Speaking at the occasion, Mohsin Ali Nathani extended support to PWDs and providing opportunities of sustainable financial empowerment with an inclusive and enabling environment for persons of all abilities.

Amin Hashwani applauded the bank for supporting creating an inclusive environment for PWDs. HABIBMETRO Bank is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, which operates in 10 countries across 4 continents. The bank operates with 490 branches in 188 cities in Pakistan.