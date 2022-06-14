Gold rises Rs650/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs650 per tola on Monday following further depreciation of the rupee.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs142,800 per tola despite a decline in the international market. The price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs557 to Rs122,428.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $13 to $1,858 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with prices in Dubai gold market.