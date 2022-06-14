‘Tough times to present budget’

ISLAMABAD: Different economic experts have opined that 2022-23 budget came under challenging circumstances when the country was facing both internal and external pressure in the form of fiscal and current account deficits, and rising international commodity prices.

Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) and Economic Advisory Group (EAG) arranged an interactive Post Budget Roundtable on Monday where representatives from government, think tanks, academia, private sector, and media participated.

The discussion started with PRIME Executive Director Ali Salman’s initial views regarding the budget where he supported the government’s initiative on the reversal of tax and subsidy-related incentives to the construction and real estate sector.

“There has been a long discussion on unproductive investments in the real estate sector, taxing them can encourage entrepreneurship and investments,” he said. Referring to the tax regime proposed in the new budget, he added that the government has intentions of broadening the tax net, but it needs to follow a different policy approach.

Discussion was followed by EAG Chairman Javed Hassan’s questions on the credibility of the new budget, while acknowledging that the job of the finance minister in the formulation of the budget was most unenviable given the multiple challenges the country was facing.

With reference to the new budget during the government’s ongoing negotiations with the IMF, he was of the view that Pakistan could face extremely onerous conditions where much of the growth was funded through external borrowing.

Furthermore, the government should priorities and allocate the budget efficiently, especially with respect to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). He also sought clarity on how the budget targets of provincial surplus, petroleum levy and GIDC would be achieved.

Hassan felt that in a democracy such as Pakistan, the public should be made aware of the reality of financial constraints and be prepared to sacrifice growth in the short-term to ensure stability and structural reform. He emphasised that if Pakistan were to not revive the IMF programme, the government could face greater public outrage than if it were to implement the budgetary measures necessary for reviving the programme.

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Joint Executive Director Dr Vaqar Ahmed added to the discussion that a budget under a coalition government was always a difficult task. However, the assumptions used during the budget preparation need some realism, and the indicators including projected growth and projected inflation required more work in order to avoid mini-budgets in the coming months.

“The debt procurement strategy in the budget is unclear and there are limitations on how much the fiscal policy in the new budget can address the issues. Despite these ambiguities in the new budget, seven industries have managed to benefit, including pharmaceuticals and chemicals,” he added.

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Chief of Research Dr Idrees Khawaja commendted on the new budget, while calling it a “price pass on to the consumer” budget. There was need for sensitivity analysis during preparation and before formulation of the budget. Drastic expenditure cuts could have been proposed by the government rather than passing burden to the consumer.

Talking about the sensitive macroeconomic outlook of the country, Aniqa Arshad, Project Manager at the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) highlighted the significant increase in the government employees’ salaries at the cost of common people in the new budget.

Like the previous budgets, the government has not come up with better solutions for the loss-making SOEs except for financing them. “An increase in the petroleum levy has proven that the new budget is a pro-IMF budget and not in the interests of the common man,” Arshad added.

Former Senator, Osman Saifullah agreed with the fact that none of the issues in this budget were new to us. “Considering the current situation of the economy, to expect a government to come up with long-term solutions in a budget is unrealistic.”

However, the budget should not be sector-specific rather the government should focus on benefiting the masses. He supported measures to impose a tax on real estate income and super tax on banking companies.

Other participants expressed their fears that time was running out and if necessary corrective amendments were not made to the proposed budget, it might fail to win back the IMF and revive the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme. Should that come to pass, Pakistan faces the prospect of default, which none of the stakeholders would want.