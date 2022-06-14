$13.5bn foreign-funded projects bleeding exchequer

ISLAMABAD: Out of a total portfolio of $34.8 billion, about $13.5 billion or 39 percent of foreign-funded projects are 'problematic', causing huge cost overruns and bleeding the national exchequer, officials said on Monday.

It highlights the performance of all federal ministries, provincial governments, concerned departments and executing agencies as it always causes millions of dollars of losses to the national exchequer mainly because of delays, resulting in payment of commitment charges.

This is happening because of capacity constraints and many other flaws in the developmental paradigm of the country. There are several foreign-funded projects where the Project Directors failed to discharge their responsibilities resulting in cost and time overrun for completion of foreign-funded projects within the stipulated time frame.

Keeping in view all these problems and difficulties in the execution of foreign-funded projects and for finding out amicable solutions, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the 2nd Follow up Meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC – FFP) to review Balochistan Projects.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ex-DCPC, Chairman GPA, Chairman GDA, DG CAA, representatives of the Finance Division, Planning Commission, and CEOs and managing directors of all implementing agencies.

The Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the participants and highlighted that Projects in Balochistan were key drivers to socioeconomic development as they provided access to jobs markets, increased economic mobility, and connectivity, enabling people to rise out of poverty.

The minister briefed the committee on the background and purpose of the meeting, and highlighted the problematic and moderately satisfactory projects and issues thereof. He apprised the committee that EAD (Economic Affairs Division) was managing an ongoing portfolio of $34.8 billion foreign-funded projects of various sectors of the economy. Out of the total portfolio, $13.5 billion (39 percent) was problematic. The share of Balochistan projects is $1.1 billion, of which $0.848 billion is deemed as problematic.

The minister emphasised the need to address the issues of problematic projects on an urgent basis, especially those facing chronic delays to pace up their disbursements and progress.

He stressed the need for setting deliverables with timelines by the focal ministries and implementing agencies for better monitoring, and preventing time and cost overruns. The Minister for EAD stressed on the need for regular follow-up weekly meetings by the focal Ministries with executing agencies and stakeholders for due monitoring and prompt resolution of issues.