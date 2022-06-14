SECP allows mutual funds to invest in rated banks

KARACHI: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed mutual/income funds to invest in ‘A’ or above rated banks in a bid to increase investment options for mutual funds, a statement said on Monday.

‘A’ category banks are categorised as ‘stable’ by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Earlier, mutual/income funds could only make investments in A+ rated banks and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs).

The permission would substantially expand range of banks, where income funds could make deposits, thus enabling funds to negotiate better returns for their unit holders, the regulator said.

Currently, accumulated assets of the mutual fund sector is Rs1.2 trillion, out of which around Rs300 billion is invested in income funds whereas Rs561 billion is invested in money market funds.

The improving returns along with the added benefits of ease of withdrawal and tax saving have made money market and income mutual funds an attractive option for investors in both conventional and Islamic categories. They are currently offering double-digit returns.

These funds are ideal for investors with low risk appetite, and higher liquidity requirements, according to a report from NBP Funds.

In order to contain aggregate demand pressure and control the expected rise in inflation, the central bank has raised policy rates by a cumulative 675bps from 7 percent to 13.75 percent in ongoing monetary tightening cycle.

Worryingly, the report added, the central bank had omitted its guidance in terms of short-term inflationary outlook, though estimates suggested that due to budgetary measures, including rise in utility tariffs and petroleum product prices, and its second-round impact, inflation is likely to rise.

Given the current level of the policy rate, real interest rate, and inflation trajectory, a further 50-150 basis points hike cannot be ruled out, the report said. The sovereign yields have responded to the hike in interest rates by the SBP. In line with the increase in interest rates, returns offered by income avenues have become quite attractive.