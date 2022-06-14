PPP starts discussions on terrorism-related issues

ISLAMABAD: A 3-member PPP committee formed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to engage political parties in taking up terrorism-related issues in parliament started discussions on Monday.

The committee comprises former president PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Vice President PPP Parliamentarians Senator Sherry Rehman and Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar. It has started talking to political parties for taking up terrorism-related issues in parliament in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan involving the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and the banned TTP.

Farhatullah Babar tweeted after a meeting on Monday that the PPP committee held discussions with leaders of political parties for raising in parliament the recent developments in Kabul with regard to the TTA and the banned TTP. He said the discussions were attended by Ayaz Sadiq, Akhtar Mengal, Aimal Wali, Asad Mahmoud, Aftab Ahmed Sherpao, Abdul Malik, Mehmood Achakzai, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mohsin Dawar, Shahzain Bugti, Salik Hussain, Mohsin Dawar and Khalid Magsi.

Babar also tweeted that “national security issues are too important to be left with the security establishment alone. It’s critical that major decisions have a broad-based political consensus and implementation is subject to some oversight. Absence of these critical elements will undermine national security”.According to sources, another round of discussions is expected with political parties in a day or two to make a consensus on taking up the issues in parliament.