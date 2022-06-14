Rabbani calls for debate on TTP talks

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday called for a national debate between the parliamentarians and military officials on holding talks with the leadership of the proscribed outfit, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He said there should a national debate on the talks with the TTP and it must include parliamentarians, military experts and commanders, who have been fighting against them, and the members of the civil society.

“Making peace with the TTP will have far-reaching consequences on the constitutional boundaries of the federation within, on the creation of parallel justice system, the rule of law and the Constitution,” he said while talking to The News.

Senator Rabbani said the two tribal ‘Jirga,’ sent for talks, cannot be the replacement of the collective wisdom of Parliament, adding that it has always raised the matters of national security; be it the terms of engagement with the US or operations against terrorists in Swat, Khyber and Waziristan.

He said the ceasefire with the TTP may have for the moment decreased terrorist attacks but the other group has upped the ante.Rabbani said the people have the right to decide about their future, therefore, there should be a consensus on holding talks with the TTP.