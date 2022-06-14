Senate grieved over Mandhro’s death

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday expressed its grief over the sad demise of PPP’s Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro, while the senators paid rich tributes to their colleague for life-long commitment to serving his people.

Following the tradition, the House put aside the business and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, after lauding the late senator, allowed members to express their sentiments on the death of their fellow. At the end, the House adopted a condolence resolution, which reads,

“This House expresses its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of one of its most acclaimed members and a veteran politician, Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro, who has passed away on June 11, 2022. “Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro was a distinguished politician from Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, a seasoned legislator and a renowned medical doctor by profession.

He was elected multiple times as a member of the provincial assembly of Sindh. During his tenure as MPA from 2013 to 2018, he also served as the Provincial Minister for Health, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr. He was elected for the Senate on a technocrat seat from Sindh in 2018,” it reads.

The condolence resolution says, “He (Mandhro) was member of various Senate Committees on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Science and Technology, Water Resources, Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, and Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges. Senator Mandhro was a gentle, soft-spoken person, who made useful contributions to the discussions in the Senate and its committees especially on matters related to health, education and water resources.”

“The services rendered by Senator Mandhro would be long remembered and his loss will deeply be mourned. We all share the loss sustained by his family and friends. This House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prays Almighty Allah to shower His blessings on the departed soul and may his soul rest in eternal peace (Ameen). The House will now resume Wednesday morning.